Saluda County, SC. (WJBF) – Friday there will be extra security at all Saluda County schools.

This comes after a threat was made on social media against the middle school.

One person is now in custody although no more details have been released.

Concerned citizens saw the threat and reported it to police.

Sheriff John Perry issued a statement saying everyone should continue to be vigilant and notify the Sheriffs Office if you see anything.