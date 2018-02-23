Funeral announced for Augusta woman police say was killed by her husband

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Augusta woman police say was killed at the hands of her husband.

Jaz-Na Chevon Outlaw will be laid to rest on Saturday at 11am.

The service will be at Kinsey and Walton Funeral Home on Peach Orchard Road.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4pm to 6pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Richard Timmons, Jr. is on his way back to a Richmond County jail.

He was arrested last week in Tarrant County, Texas.

He’s charged with shooting to death Jaz-Na on February 9th where she worked at Augusta’s Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.

Court records show Jaz-Na was in the process of filing for divorce from Timmons.