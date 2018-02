AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The death of an inmate at Charles B. Webster Detention Center is under investigation.

26-year-old Lendon Julius Stephens was found dead inside his cell during headcount, Thursday night.

Stephens was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m.

His body has been sent to the GBI lab for an autopsy.

No cause of death has been given.

