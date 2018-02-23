Local officers taking FBI’s training course on active shooter situations

Augusta, GA (WJBF)—Local officers are continuing their training to protect your children from an active shooter. A handful of Augusta University officers went through the FBI trainer course for their ALERRT program and now they are teaching officers here at home.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne went to the training session this week. She talked to AU’s Police Chief Jim Lyon and one of his officers who helped lead the course.

The goal is to make the simulation as real as possible. In fact, our NewsChannel 6 crew was not able to stay for the second half because they were using bullets. They were not real ones, but still strong enough to leave bruises. We got a look at the first half of the training that you can also watch as well in the video above.

Course instructor Officer Daniel Windham explains why they describe this program as the “gold standard.” Also, Chief Lyon explains what this training will add to his department.

They also have 2 active shooter training courses for civilians coming up. They are for Augusta University employees, students, staff and their family and friends. Both will be held at the Jaguar Student Activity Center’s Coffee House.

Monday March 12th from 2:30P to 4P

Tuesday March 13th from 4P to 5:30P