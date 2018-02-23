Local religious leader remember the life and legacy of Rev. Billy Graham

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- The nation is in mourning after the news that America’s beloved Evangelist, 99-year-old Billy Graham has died. Graham spent his life leading crusades and preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ to millions of people around the world. He also left his mark on local religious leaders in Augusta.

“When I think about Billy Graham and the ministry and life that he lived he was a man that experienced the peace that only Jesus could bring to his life. Once he experienced that there was a call on his life to take that message around the world. ” said Mark Sterling, Pastor at Curtis Baptist Church in Downtown Augusta.

In the 1950’s Graham was an honorary member at Curtis Baptist Church where he worked alongside ministers drawing hundreds to Christianity across the CSRA.

“I think many people anticipated and knew that he was in his latter years and that his health was declining but I did not know how close he was and when I heard it this morning its moving, it’s sad, but it’s a joyful time for him because he’s now in heaven with the lord.” said Sterling.

Minister Daniel McCall of Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church recalls the first time he met Graham.

“I first met him years ago when his wife and I served together on the board of trustees of a college at the in Montread North Carolina where he lived and once when I was leading a youth conference and Graham spoke briefly.” said McCall.

Graham served as a mentor to McCall and other local pastors where he trained them to spread the gospel and even shared his desire to one day have a church of his own.

“He said I envy you people as an Evangelist I minister to different people every week and I don’t get to know many people. He says i’m pleased to serve as an Evangelist but I hope god will call me to be a pastor like you guys are.” McCall said.

Even without the title of Pastor, Graham was a devoted father, husband, author and spiritual counselor to U.S. Presidents such as Harry S. Truman and Bill Clinton.

Local leaders have sent their condolences across social media expressing the impact he’s had on the world. Moving forward Pastor Sterling says he wants to continue his legacy by sharing the knowledge of Jesus Christ.

“Billy Grahams message was simple and I think that’s the most important message that need to be shared today. He’s run the race and he’s run it well and I know that he is with the lord and the lord has been pleased with his life and ministry.” Sterling said.

A private funeral service will be held for Graham at his library in Charlotte, NC. Over 2,300 invitations have gone out including those to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Graham will be buried next to his wife Ruth who died in 2007.