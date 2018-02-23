Missing Kentucky teen found in Saluda County, kidnapper arrested

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – In Saluda County a man is behind bars, accused of kidnapping a teen from Kentucky.
24-year-old Florencio Gomez Saiche is charged with kidnapping the 16-year-old girl.
She was reported missing at the beginning of December.
Police were given a tip that she may be at the home with Saiche.
When they arrived they did a search and found her.
It’s believed she was confined to a bedroom until she was able to make contact with her family through social media when the suspect wasn’t around.