Missing Kentucky teen found in Saluda County, kidnapper arrested

WJBF Staff Published:

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – In Saluda County a man is behind bars, accused of kidnapping a teen from Kentucky.

24-year-old Florencio Gomez Saiche is charged with kidnapping the 16-year-old girl.

She was reported missing at the beginning of December.

Police were given a tip that she may be at the home with Saiche.

When they arrived they did a search and found her.

It’s believed she was confined to a bedroom until she was able to make contact with her family through social media when the suspect wasn’t around.

