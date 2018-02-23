North Augusta homeowner shares exclusive footage of car break-in, law enforcement urging people to lock cars

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Reports of cars being broken into are on the rise in Aiken County.

A North Augusta resident shared exclusive home surveillance video with WJBF NewsChannel 6 of a car break-in that occurred early Wednesday morning.

In the video you see two people walked into her yard, look in both cars and get away with several valuable items.

The homeowner says one car was locked and one car was unlocked.

Law enforcement officers are urging people to make sure to lock your car doors and remove items from plain sight.

If you do become a victim of a car break-in make sure you don’t touch or clean anything and call police immediately.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this story.

