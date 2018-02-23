Proposed $90M bond referendum to fund school expansions and renovations goes before Aiken County voters in May

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County school leaders are hoping voters pass a proposed bond referendum in order to fund school expansions.

In May, Aiken parents will vote on a proposed $90 million dollar bond referendum to fund the renovation and expansion of 6 schools.

If approved the revenue would go toward improvements at Midland Valley High, Hammond Hill Elementary, Belvedere Elementary, Millbrook Elementary and a proposed new middle and elementary school in North Augusta.

In South Carolina school districts don’t get funding from the state for maintenance, improvement, additions or renovations.

Click here to read the full list of recommendation Aiken County school board members approved.

