Raleigh man guilty of murder in 2016 ‘hoodlums’ shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The jury delivered a guilty verdict in the trials of a Raleigh homeowner charged with murdering a 20-year-old Raleigh man in August 2016.

Chad Copley, 40, was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Kouren-Rodney Thomas Aug. 7, 2016, on Singleleaf Lane.

The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes.

An attorney for the Thomas family said “We are very pleased with the verdict but no one wins in these situations.”

Before this week’s trial, Copley had previously told police he was defending his home and family when he shot Kouren-Rodney Thomas from inside his garage. Thomas, who was leaving a party in Copley’s neighborhood, died as a result of the shooting.

Copley said there were people in his yard yelling profanities and at least one of them showed a weapon. Prosecutors argued that Copley’s life was never in danger.

In a 911 a call Copley said, “We got a bunch of hoodlums out here racing. I am locked and loaded and I am going outside to secure my neighborhood. You need to send PD as quickly as possible. I am going to secure my neighborhood. I am on the neighborhood watch. I am going to have my neighbors with me.”

About seven minutes after that call, Copley called 911 again.

“We have a house…we have a lot of people outside of our house yelling and shouting obscenities. I yelled at them ‘please leave the premises.’ They were showing firearms, so I fired a warning shot and we got someone that got hit,” he said.

Though some have said the case is similar, the judge instructed both the defense and prosecution on Thursday morning that they were to make no mention of Zimmerman or Martin during closing arguments.

Once the jury was brought in and arguments were underway, Wake County Assistant District Attorney Patrick Latour asked the jury to remember all the contradictions Copley made on the stand on Tuesday.

“If you don’t believe the defendant and the story he told you on the stand, I would submit to you there is zero evidence that self-defense is a viable defense in this case,” he said.

The contradictions Latour referred to were those made by Copley on the stand on Tuesday.

Almost immediately upon cross-examination, Copley’s earlier testimony began to fall apart.

The first thing the prosecution asked about was his show of emotion on the stand earlier in the morning.

“That’s the most emotion you’ve shown since all this has happened, right?”

“Yes, sir,” Copley replied.

“You didn’t cry like this when Kouren Thomas was dying in your yard?,” the prosecution asked.

“No, sir,” he replied.

The prosecution then asked Copley about his claim to the 911 operator that his shot was a “warning shot.”

Copley admitted it was a lie.

“At first I didn’t think I killed him, I messed up by calling it a warning shot,” he said.

He then admitted to also lying to the 911 dispatcher about people “racing up and down the street,” the fact that he was on neighborhood watch, that he had his neighbors with him and that there were people vandalizing the neighborhood.

He was then questioned about how his story has changed. Copley admitted that while he was being questioned by police, he never told them anyone outside had a gun.

He also admitted to escalating the situation. Copley testified that when he initially yelled at the people from his bedroom window, he showed them his shotgun.

Today, the defense attorney Raymond Tarlton asked the jury to listen to the judge’s instructions carefully.

“This is a moment of truth you’ll probably never experience in your life again,” he said.

The defense told the jury that the detectives who interrogated Copley made a decision to arrest him before fully investigating the case.

“That was the breakdown in the search for truth,” he said.

The defense also asked the jury to not make any assumptions about the case.

“’Maybe’ and ‘could have’ is not enough. It’s about proof beyond a reasonable doubt…the state is obligated to disprove self-defense.”

The defense then went on to criticize the police investigation, claiming officers never tested a gun found in a car near the shooting scene.

“That is a failure to embrace the burden that they have when they seek a conviction for the most serious crime in our community,” the attorney said. “What happens if they would have found a gun? It wouldn’t have fit their narrative.”

The jury was also asked to consider the scene after the shooting.

“People are assaulting officers and kicking them in the groin. That is how the civilians are acting with law enforcement. Now think about how they were acting when law enforcement wasn’t there,” the defense said.

The defense contended that Copley made a split-second decision to necessary to protect himself and his family the night he shot and killed Thomas.

As they had done during cross-examination, the prosecution cast doubt on what Copley had told dispatchers and officers during and after the incident.

Closing arguments came to an end around 1:05 p.m. and the jury was granted a lunch break before reconvening at 2:30 p.m.

