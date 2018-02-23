Ridge Spring-Monetta boys, North Augusta girls win Upper State titles

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — The Ridge Spring-Monetta boys and North Augusta girls basketball teams won Upper State titles in Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday night.

Melvin Alewine’s game-winning buzzer-beater lifted the fifth-ranked Trojans to a 60-58 win over No. 6 Lewisville in the SCHSL 1A Upper State championship game. Ridge Spring-Monetta will play No. 1 Hemingway in the state championship.

The defending 4A state champion North Augusta girls cruised to a 58-32 win over Westwood. The Yellow Jackets will face Wilson for the second straight season in the state championship game.

Both those title games will be played Saturday, March 3 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. The 1A boys game is set to tip at Noon, while the 4A girls game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

The South Aiken boys lost to Ridge View 60-47, while the McCormick girls fell to Timmonsville 39-30.

Check out the video for highlights from all four games.

Other scores:

GISA AAA Girls Quarterfinals:

Westminster 37, Frederica 34

GISA AA Girls Quarterfinals:

Briarwood Academy 27, Robert Toombs Academy 53