Saw mill announced for Washington, GA

Washington, Ga. (WJBF) – A Canadian Company has selected Washington Georgia as the site for a new state of the art paper mill.

The $120 million dollar mill would be built just outside the city limits in the industrial park across from the old paper mill.

City officials are delighted by the announcement, even though after first saying the plant would be built, the company put out a second announcement saying construction could be delayed.

“We got word last night that they’re going to put a saw mill in Washington, Georgia. What’s going on between now and the other company we’re not really sure, we rolled out the red carpet, we know they’ll be successful here. We still believe the commitment they gave us yesterday stands true,” said Mayor Ames Barnett

The company, Canfor Corporation out of Vancouver, Canada, says the contractor hired to build the saw mill has previous conflicts that may prevent it from constructing the mill. Canfor is working to rectify the situation.