Szechuan sauce comes back to McDonald’s

OAK BROOK, IL (WCMH) — McDonald’s has announced it will be bringing back the popular Szechuan sauce.

After running out of the popular Szechuan sauce in October due to such a high demand, McDonald’s says it’s bringing 20 million packets of the popular dipping sauce back to restaurants February 26.

McDonald’s also apologized for failing to meet demand when they released the sauce back in October.

“We did not anticipate the overnight crowds, the cross-state travel and the amazing curiosity, passion and energy fans showed. Our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet that demand. We disappointed fans and we are sorry,” McDonald’s released in a statement.

McDonald’s has also released a series of podcasts to document what went wrong with the release back in October.

“The series also digs into the pop culture moment that launched the phenomenon, Deadmau5 acquiring a promotional half gallon bottle, the production of 20 million packets, and the many other stories in between,” McDonald’s says of the podcasts.

Word of caution however, McDonald’s says they hope the 20 million packets last much longer this time; however, it’s still limited supply.