Augusta, USC Aiken win regular season finales to setup showdown in PBC tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta Jaguars and USC Aiken Pacers won their regular season finales on Saturday.

The Jags defeated Lander 87-74 to secure the No. 4 seed for the Peach Belt Conference tournament, while the Pacers knocked off Young Harris 86-81 to clinch the No. 5 seed. USC Aiken will visit Augusta in the first round of the conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Augusta University Athletics Press Release:

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University men’s basketball team finished the regular season with a 16-12 record, after beating the Lander Bearcats 87-74 on Saturday afternoon in Christenberry Fieldhouse on 2018 Senior Day.

The Jaguars secured the fourth seed in the Peach Belt Conference with the victory in the last regular-season game and will host USC Aiken on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The PBC game moved Augusta to 16-12 overall and 13-9 in the league, while Lander moved to 11-17 and 7-15 in the Peach Belt. The Jaguars honored seniors Tamyrik Fields, Kyle Doyle, Vlad Cobzaru, and Andrew Parker for 2018 Senior Day.

AUGUSTA SHOOTING

46.3 field-goal percentage (31-for-67)

50.0 three-point percentage (10-for-20)

65.2 free-throw percentage (15-for-23)

LANDER SHOOTING

48.3 field-goal percentage (28-for-58)

36.7 three-point percentage (11-for-30)

70.0 free-throw percentage (7-for-10)

Each team had five players score in double figures. Juniors Deane Williams and Aaron Byrd each had 19 points for the Jags, while Augusta senior Tamyrik “TC” Fields scored 18 points. He finishes the regular season ranked second for points, points per game, and made field goals in the PBC. Junior Tyvez Monroe scored 11 and Doyle added 10 points, six rebounds, three steals, and three assists.

The Jags outrebounded the Bearcats by 10 and only had nine turnovers to LU’s 14.

AU led by as much as 19 in the first half, but were only up 44-36 at halftime after Lander closed the half on a hot streak. Augusta went on a 7-3 run to open the second, but Lander buried three quick treys and trailed by four with 14:00 to play in the game. LU brought it back to a 62-61 score with 10:00 minutes left, but Augusta ran away at the end for an 87-74.

USC Aiken Athletics Press Release:

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball team sent the seniors into postseason play with an 86-81 victory over Young Harris Saturday afternoon in the regular-season finale.

The Pacers are now 15-11 on the season and wrapped up league play with a 12-10 mark.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice‘s team was led by Markus Terry‘s game-high 21 points. He also dished out five assists in 34 minutes of play. Robert Hill accounted for another double-double with 18 points and a game-best 12 boards. For good measure, he swatted away three blocks.

Faison Brock posted 19 points and six boards while Paris Ballinger and Doniel Dean hit for double digits with 11 points apiece. Henry Bolton III tallied six points, five steals and three blocks.

USC Aiken fell behind by nine with 10:45 to play in the first half, but Vanderslice’s squad battled back. The team took a 32-31 lead after Terry found a cutting Hill for a lay-up. The Pacers took a 37-33 lead on a three-ball from Brock, but YHC maintained a 42-41 advantage at the break.

The teams battled back-and-forth throughout the second half. USC Aiken took a 61-54 lead on Dean’s jumper, but the Mountain Lions regained a 77-76 advantage with 3:47 to play.

Ballinger gave the Pacers the lead for good with a jumper at the 3:24 mark. The Pacers hit four free throws down the stretch en route to the win.

For the game, USC Aiken buried 33-of-65 (50.8 percent), including six-of-17 from downtown (35.3 percent). The squad was solid from the charity stripe, hitting 14-of-17 in the game (82.4 percent).

The Pacers earned the No. 5 seed in the upcoming PBC Tournament. USC Aiken will travel to Augusta Wednesday evening in the opening round of the tournament.