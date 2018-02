Evans, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person is dead following an crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened near the corner of Columbia and Belair Roads around 4:15 p.m.

There are other injuries reported, but we don’t know how many.

Right now, part of the right lane of Belair Road from Sparkle Express Car Wash to Wells Fargo is blocked off. Expect delays in traffic.

