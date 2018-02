RICHMOND COUNTY,Ga.(WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 23-year old Toni Latrice Robinson.

She’s wanted for Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Crime.

This comes after incident that happened Friday at 3509 Kindling Drive.

Right now, details are limited but we will keep you updated as this story develops.

If you have any information regarding this case or if you know where Robinson is, call (706) 821-1080.