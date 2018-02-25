Second annual “Swing Fore Cancer” golf outing to benefit Haywood family

Related Coverage Strength through faith: Tanner Haywood continues to inspire in midst of profound hardship

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — The second annual “Swing Fore Cancer” golf outing will benefit Tanner Haywood and his family.

Blake Ross, the event coordinator and Greenbrier graduate, said he’s hoping the event can help relieve some of the financial stress the Haywood’s are facing.

“Here’s a teenage boy who got diagnosed with cancer, and he’s missing some of the [most fun] times of his life,” Ross said. “I wanted to do something to help benefit [him]. Last year, we raised almost ten thousand dollars, and I’d love to [raise] that and then some.”

“It’s very humbling seeing that somebody would choose my family and me to help out,” Tanner Haywood said. “It means a lot to see the support I have in the community.”

The outing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 1 at Jones Creek Golf Club.

“Swing Fore Cancer” Press Release:

The 2nd Annual Swing Fore Cancer benefit for Tanner Haywood will be held at Jones Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, May 1st. We will have lunch provided at 11:30AM with registration and a shotgun start at 1PM.

Pricing:

Individual golfer $50

Foursome $200

Hole Sponsorships $100

Associate Sponsor $250

Title Sponsor $1000

We will also be accepting donations for those who can not show up or do not want to participate in the tournament. The format is a Captain’s Choice and prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, 3rd, longest drive and closest to the pin. Checks can be payable to Swing Fore Cancer and sent along with which contribution (golfer,foursome, or sponsorship) to

3763 Martinez Blvd.

Martinez, GA 30907 For those that our sponsoring we will need a logo of a business or a personal message they would like to represent on their hole sign. The logo or personal message can be sent to blakeross116@gmail.com Thank you,

Blake Ross