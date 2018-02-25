The Imperial Theatre celebrates 100 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A lot has changed on Augusta’s Downtown streets since 1918, but one building has remained.

Originally called The Wells, The Imperial Theatre opened as a silent movie theater, then spent most of the 20th century operating as a regular movie theater.

“It closed for a little while in the early 1980’s but was saved my community support and transformed into a community performing arts theater,” Charles Scavullo, The Imperial’s Executive Director, said.

He has worked at The Imperial for more than a decade, and he says the building has not always looked the way it does now: “When it first opened 100 years ago, it was very bright, very audacious in terms of the color scheme that was selected.

But the architecture is a big reason why people continue to visit the venue. Two brothers, Bradley and Anthony, drove from Atlanta Sunday to watch Sister Act.

“It looks very much like an old Broadway theater,” Anthony Scoma told NewsChannel 6. “I have been up there and seen a few shows. It is definitely reminiscent of that.”

“I just saw the colors and the beautiful chandeliers,” Bradley Scoma said. “It really kind of brought me back to an old, Renaissance feel.”

And Scavullo told us in the next 6 weeks, the theater will undergo $200,000 worth of interior renovations. He explained The Imperial Theatre has partnerships with the school district, museums and ballet schools to keep the younger generation a part of the history.

“That classic theater environment lends itself to a whole new generation that may not have that experience and exposure,” Scavullo said. “They are used to multi-plexus.”

