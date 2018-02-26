20-year-old on a mission to inspire the next great entrepreneur

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – One local man is on a mission to inspire others.

“Aren’t you tired of not being taken seriously on your passion or your dreams? Well, there’s a point where it stops and it stops now,” are words from James Aycock’s promotional video.

It’s ten seconds from Aycock’s promotional video that he hopes grab your attention, especially if you’re in your teens and early 20s.

“I knew I didn’t want to just start some company. It had to have a meaning, it had to have a purpose and that’s where,”Motivist” came in,” said Aycock.

Aycock says the motto for “Motivist”– there is no age requirement when it comes to greatness.

“I wanted to build this company without going to college, without having all of these reputable sources, to show that you can build something from nothing,” said Aycock.

The inspirational quotes go on the backs of T-shirts, in hopes of inspiring someone else.

“You could be standing in line anywhere. Someone is having a bad day and they could read the back of your shirt and it could change their life,” said Aycock.

Aycock says too many teens and young adults use social media as a way to gain approval from others.

So, he hopes his shirts will let them know there’s more to self-worth than, “likes” and “shares.”

“Learning about yourself is not posting pictures on Instagram and looking at the, Likes.” It’s all about finding out what’s within yourself,” said Aycock.

This week, he’s holding an event at Quest Church — with bands and speakers — all of it produced by teens, for teens.

It’s something he hopes will inspire the next great entrepreneur.

“I’m 20 years old, I’m a server at Red Robin, I drive a blue Camry with squeaky breaks and I’m doing this. I want to show people that anything is possible,” said Aycock.

That event is being called “Revolution.”

It’s at Quest Church on Gateway Boulevard in Grovetown.

This Friday, March 2 from 5:30p.m to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12.00