Burke County resident holds burglars at gun point before cops arrive

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men are behind bars in connection with an attempted burglary in Burke County.

Deputies were called to a home on Hephzibah-Keysville Road late Sunday night in reference to an attempted burglary.

Upon arrival, deputies found the homeowner holding the two suspects at gunpoint.

The man told investigators that he was awoken by the home’s alarm that night. That’s when he looked outside to see a man backing his golf cart out from his shed.

After asking his wife to call 911, the homeowner approached the suspect, armed with a firearm.

It was then that another man began pulling a trailer into the homeowner’s yard.

The homeowner then held both at gunpoint until authorities arrived.

The suspects have been identified as 41-year-old Victor Jonathan Goodwin and 46-year-old Robert Andrew Lynch.

Goodwin is charged with Felony Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle and Felony Possession of a Firearem by a Convicted Felon.

Lynch is charged with Felony Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle.

Both are being held at the Burke County Jail.

“Sometimes when seconds count, we may be a few minutes away. We always appreciate law abiding armed citizens ensuring criminals don’t commit violent or property crimes against them. This certainly isn’t for everyone but for the well trained and prepared citizen, your help is very much appreciated.” Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard