Columbia County installing new lighting in residential neighborhoods

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Columbia County commissioners have approved a plan that would add new LED lights to streets and residential neighborhoods.

Traffic engineer Steve Cassell says they presented the idea to commissioners in August after having a difficult time replacing outdated lights from the manufacturer.

The new lights will be energy efficient and cost efficient for the county’s overall budget. The new lights will also add more visibility for drivers.

“The purpose of the lights is to keep the streets safe and for pedestrians and everyone else. I think that LEDs are proven to be much brighter and provide much more visibility so as far as a safety factor that’s what we’re looking at. As far as if people don’t like it, it is a change.” Cassell said.

There was an upfront cost for the county to install the new lighting however, it won’t cost taxpayers any additional money for the instillation of the new lights. So far the lights have been installed in several subdivisions along Furry Ferris Road including Bridlewood and Jones Creek.