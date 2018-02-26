Mayor Osbon addresses Aiken’s State of the City

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)– It only happens once a year. Mayor Rick Osbon led Aiken’s State of the City Monday Night, starting the address off with numbers, describing 2017.

“Permits for new commercial construction went up by 88% in 2017. 88% ladies and gentlemen,” Mayor Osbon said.

Bringing in an investment of at least $17 million dollars to the City of Aiken. But Mayor Rick Osbon says it is going to take a lot more for the city to keep progressing. That is why the city is taking advantage of the Small and Minority Business Program, which Councilwoman Lessie Price is heading up.

“We had a meeting a couple of weeks ago, and at least 45 people showed that showed interest in either growing their business or starting up a business,” Councilwoman Lessie Price told NewsChannel 6.

The program offers incentives and grants to local business owners to help out with any bumps in the road.

I asked the Mayor what his most important accomplishments were in 2017– He has two.

“Our mall development.. that was a very important project for us,” Mayor Osbon said. “That was probably a fifty million dollar project. And a new police station and location being built on Beauford Street in an abandoned Food Lion.”

And with all things cyber over the river in Augusta, the mayor wants to stake Aiken’s claim– possibly tying cyber security in with S.R.S.

“What I imagine and people of council want to to do is focus on what we do well and tie that in with Fort Gordon,” The Mayor explained.

And Mayor Osbon is thinking ahead. Since thousands are expected to come to the CSRA in the next year because of all things cyber, he is trying to attract and retain millennials.

“I am here to tell you that the state of the city is strong and vibrant, and getting stronger everyday,” Mayor Osbon concluded the address.

He said the city just approved an $11 million investment for infrastructure, something, he said, hasn’t been done in 50 years.