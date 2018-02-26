Mother seeks public help after losing necklace filled with daughter’s ashes

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – A Harlem woman is seeking help from the public after she lost a necklace with her daughter’s ashes in it.

Chasity Foster ran in the “Run Like A Princess” half-marathon over the weekend at Disney World.

It was to honor her daughter who was killed in a car crash in January at the age of 17.

For the past two years, It was a tradition for Shaylin and Chasity to run in the race.

She was using this year’s race to honor Shaylin’s memory when she realized the necklace was missing.

“A parent’s worst nice nightmare is something happening to their child,” said Foster. “Something did happen to her, and then to lose this is like something happening all over to lose her again,” said Foster

The mother of the teenager says she is desperate to find her daughter, Shaylin’s ashes.

Chasity wore replica necklace of the one Shaylin’s father gave her for her 16th birthday.

It was a way for Shaylin to run the race with her mother, even though she wasn’t physically there.

Sometime during the race, the necklace either broke or slipped off Chastity’s neck.

“A very short distance later it was gone, said Shaylin’s mother. “It is like losing her all over again.”

It’s a painful reminder of the loss of the Grovetown High School Senior who was bound for Georgia Southern next fall.

However, there is hope the necklace is found and returned back to the Fosters.

A team from Disney World is helping them search the park where the race was held.

She hopes that by sharing her story, someone who may have picked it up will return Shaylin back home.

Shaylin’s father, Chris Foster also honored his daughter at the race.

He wore the princess dress Shaylin was originally going to wear in this year’s competition.

“We’re going to continue running in the race, said Chasity. “That’s what Shaylin would’ve had wanted…Run for Shay.”