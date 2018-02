McDUDFFIE COUNTY (WJBF) – Up to $10-thousand dollars is up for grabs to find out who set a house on fire in McDuffie County.

It broke out around 8:30 Sunday morning at a home on the 1900 block of Ridgeview Drive in Thomson.

No one was living in the recently renovated home.

Georgia’s Fire Commissioner is asking anyone with information to come forward.