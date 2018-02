NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – We now know who will be the first musician to hold a concert at SRP Park.

Country music star, Jake Owen will perform on Saturday, May 19th.

It’s part of his “Life’s Watcha Make It Tour”.

It’ll feature special guests, Chris Janson and Jordan Davis.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Season ticket holders can buy there’s Thursday at 10 a.m.

To purchase CLICK HERE or go in person at the front office of the old stadium.