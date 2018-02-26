Teen shares insight with candidate for governor

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Republican candidate for governor, Clay Tippins, came to Augusta on Saturday to visit 16-year-old Isabelle Schwartz.

Tippins’ visit was to discuss Isabelle’s work to raise awareness of Georgia’s sex trafficking epidemic.

Isabelle shared her valuable insight on how social media is a major source for traffickers to target teens.

She also shared with the governor what signs to look for that could indicate that a child has been a victim of trafficking.

Tippins has made decimating sex trafficking a cornerstone of his campaign and was pleased to have the opportunity to get the teen’s fresh perspective.