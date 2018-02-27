Columbia County Fire Rescue adopts new style of training for recruits

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- It’s valuable training for Columbia County fire recruits.

Right now, there are eleven recruits in the middle of seven weeks of emergency management training.

It’s “academy” style training- in house and more frequent than training done in the past.

“This does give us the ability to put them through an extensive training program to better serve the community,” said Columbia County Rescue Chief Brent Willis.

Chris Moore is one of the men who signed up to be a Columbia County firefighter.

Moore says this type of classroom training allows recruits with different skill sets to come together as one.

“Some people have strengths, some people have weaknesses and they’re all different. So, let’s say I’m good at medical assessment and you’re good at terminology, I help you, you help me,” said Moore.

Moore says that translates out in the field, when crews are battling a blaze.

“It brings in the whole brotherhood that the fire department has. you look out for your brother or sister,” said Moore.

From here, recruits will head to Appling, where they will go through eight weeks of fire training.

Also new- one hour of physical training every day, as a team.

“If you’re weakest person is the slowest then you’re there behind them to push them, making sure they complete the task,” said Moore.

With Columbia County growing at a rapid pace, Chief Willis says the new academy style training allows more men to become part of the team at a faster rate.

Willis says that equals more protection when it comes to you, your home or your business.

“When a fire truck arrives, we want them to know you’re getting the best care you can get,” said Willis.

From fire training, all the recruits will be sent to take their state exams.