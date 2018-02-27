Augusta Commissioners want more study on reusing LEC

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – More study is being recommended when it comes to putting the Old Law Enforcement Center back in service.

The LEC has been empty for about five years, due to problems of leaks and mold.

But a free study found that the building could be reused if the city invested two and a quarter million dollars in repairs.

The Chairman of the Public Safety Committee likes the idea but says a closer look at the numbers is needed.

“Look at different aspects of it. Try and get some reassurance, I guess is a good word for it. As to the numbers and what can be done, I think it’s going to work out very good for the city and the community,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The Commissions original plan for the old building is to tear it down.

Voters approved one point five million dollars in phase seven of the special purpose sales tax for the demolition.

The committee tabled action on the LEC Plan for two weeks.