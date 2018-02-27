Dredging west Augusta ponds to finally start

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)The clean up of two west Augusta ponds is finally moving forward.

City leaders giving the okay for dredging work in the Raes Creek basin.

The work would start on Heirs pond and also include Lake Aumond.

According to the contract the total cost of dredging both would not exceed four point three million dollars.

For those living near the ponds it’s been a long wait, voters approved the funding for the projects back in 2009.

“”It’s been held up with the Corp. for the soil testing and that’s been the holdup so I appreciate the Engineering Department for their vigilance and again the patience of the neighbors first of all it will help beautify these areas and help with recreation especially at Lake Olmstead and help with the drainage,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.

The lake Olmstead dredging is still waiting on final permits.

Once, the full commission approves next week, the work is expected to begin after the Masters.