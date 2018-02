AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is injured and another dead after a stabbing in Augusta.

It happened at 8:49 p.m. on the 17-hundred block of 15th street, at Post Lane.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tell us they found two men fighting at the scene.

59-year-old Kevin Askew was transported to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries, while the other man involved died on the scene from a stab wound.

The incident is still under investigation.