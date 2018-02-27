JENNIE: Trinity On The Hill Children’s Consignment Sale

AUGUSTA, Ga.– The spring/summer Children’s Consignment Clothing Sale, sponsored by Trinity on the Hill UMC, is coming up soon.

Organizers call it a” win, win, win” because the consignors get part of the proceeds, the shoppers get great deals and both local and international charities get 40% of the proceeds.

Shoppers will find all kinds of children’s clothing from infants to big kids, along with shoes, accessories, books and toys, furniture, and items like high chairs and playpens.

Rev. Dr. Julia Crim, Trinity’s Minister of Outreach, Missions & Discipleship, coordinates the sale. It’s coming up March 9th and 10th at the church on Monte Sano Avenue in Augusta.

Crim says the sale is Trinity’s fundraiser for missions– national, international and LOCAL mission partners.

The Lydia Project, Heritage Academy, Family Promise and the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen- are just a few of the local non-profits that benefit from the sale.

Cash, checks, debit, and credit cards are accepted.