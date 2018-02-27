Looking back & thinking forward: Augusta’s State of the City

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– From Governor Nathan Deal choosing to make Augusta the cyber capitol of the south to a new James Brown Arena, Mayor Hardie Davis said the Garden City is quote “on a roll.”

With economic spending reaching $532 million, the mayor told us people are no longer just coming to our city for the Masters. 2017 was a record year for the Augusta Regional Airport.

“They had the highest passenger count in the history of the airport. That is leadership,” Mayor Davis announced. “That is people choosing to not only depart from Augusta, but come to the City of Augusta as well.”

He believes Augusta is in her finest hours as a $100 million dollar investment is rising up in the heart of downtown.

“You’ll have 500 students downtown. You’ll have 82 agencies working out of there,” Dr. Tom Clark, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Fort Gordon told NewsChannel 6. “It is a place that has put us on the map of the world as possibly being the cyber capitol of the South.”

But Mayor Davis said affordable housing is crucial following growth, announcing that a $37 million project to create 221 apartments inside of Foundry Place is finally moving forward.

“It allows us now to hurriedly repopulate and bring more people into this area with higher household incomes which allows us to pivot and have conversations about commercial and retail,” Hawthorne Welcher with Housing and Development explained.

And despite controversy over the relocation of the James Brown Arena, Mayor Davis continues to support a move to South Augusta.

“This place where we see some of the lowest performing schools, increase in crime rates and some of the highest unemployment rates in our city that I took a stand to join with 4 members of our coliseum authority to recommend Regency Mall as the new James Brown Arena,” Mayor Davis concluded.