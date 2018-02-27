Mayor Davis to deliver State of the City address

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Augusta Mayor Hardy Davis says the focus of his State of the City address will be growth and economic development. During the address Davis will focus on several different topics including the citys current budget and the growth that augusta has seen over the past few years. He also plans to address the need to restore the city’s abandoned and condemned properties.

“We’ve done a lot of work to position our city to be the place that people want to live, learn, work, and to raise a family. The State of the City address will focus on our successes and the opportunities that lie ahead,” said the Mayor.

He will also discuss moving forward with the completion of the Georgia Cyber Command Center and the impact it will have on the community. Transparency regarding the current state of the city’s finances is also a top priority for the Mayor.

“We can look at our city from the standpoint that we are fiscally responsible and I think that is something that is extremely important for the citizens of Augusta to know. They have a government that’s been good stewarts of its resources from a tax payer prospective,” Davis added.

The State of the City address is open to the public. The address will be held at Augusta Technical College at the Jack B. Patrick Information Technology Center at 6 pm. There will be a reception following the address.