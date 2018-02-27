New guidelines for best ways to treat mental illness in young people

The study released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that only half of adolescents with depression are diagnosed before adulthood. Also, 2 of 3 depressed teens do not get the care they need.

One of the recommended solutions to help fight this issue is annual screenings for mental health. We talked to clinical psychologist Dr. Alex Mabe at the Medical College of Georgia who explains why these guidelines come at a crucial time.

“There is a great concern about the mental health and wellbeing of our kids,” says Dr. Mabe.

He explains that the guidelines released this week for the best ways to treat depression in young people come at a crucial time when many are thinking about the topic of adolescent depression.

“There is also increasing evidence that the care being provided for kids with mood problems are being cared for by primary care physicians…because there’s not enough mental health professionals,” Dr. Mabe points out.

The recent study recommends people 12 and up should be screened for mental health conditions once a year. This type of evaluation could be done in conjunction with an annual physical or checkup.

“When we look at the data, for example, just how often do kids feel sad…it’s around 30% who feel sad almost all the time,” Dr. Cabe explains.

Dr. Mabe adds, numbers from the Center for Disease Control show that around 17% of high schoolers will have had serious suicidal thoughts in the past year.

Parents, Dr. Mabe says there are 2 main symptoms to look out for when considering your child’s mental health. First, monitor your child’s mood and second, evaluate their level of boredom. However, teenagers are known for being moody, sleeping until noon and eating in weird intervals. Dr. Mabe explains what differentiates typical teenage behavior and depression.

“There is that kind of storm and stress that about around 40% or so teenagers have,” says Dr. Mabe. “The key is going to be to look at the duration of these problems. How long is it lasting? If it’s just a few days, having a bad mood, well, that’s kind of normative. The criteria for depression is 2 weeks or longer.”

Dr. Mabe says about one third of us will have a diagnosable mental health condition so if we stop thinking of it as a rare thing, this will help young people be more open about what is happening.

For those of parents who fear your child might be struggling with depression, Dr. Mabe says the tone in which you use to talk to them is crucial.

“[Use a tone] of curiosity and interest as opposed to, ‘what’s wrong with you.’ Having a more negative tone makes it less likely that they’re going to have a conversation about their mood or what’s happening,” Dr. Mabe says.

He suggests using the word “stressed” instead of “depressed” when you have your first conversation with your child.