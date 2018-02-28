After years of complaints pond dredging to begin

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Chip Matson has lived near lake Aumond for twenty years, he’s seen the lake fill with silt and other debris, he got so frustrated he wrote the corps of Engineers a letter to do something about it.

“I did at the suggestion of one of the guys around here They tend to respond from letters to residents and so we sent a letter in supporting it because it’s something that needs to be done,” said Matson.

Lake Aumond and Heirs Pond need to be dredged, getting rid of the silt and weeds will not only clean them up but also help with storing storm run off easing down stream flooding.

Of the two heirs pond is the most in need, it’s less pond now and more of a mud hole a source of many neighborhood complaints over the years.

It’s just gotten awful use to be nice lakes the way it looks now it’s quite disappointing,” said Matson.

Because he’s also a neighbor Commissioner Grady Smith sees the problems and hears the complaints.

“That’s turned into a swamp, the city of Augusta ought to be embarrassed especially we got Masters coming on,” said Smith.

But after this years Masters the dredging of these ponds is finally scheduled to begin, after years of dealing with the corp of engineers to allow to get the permits.

“It’s been held up with the corps for the soil testing and that’s been the hold up so I appreciate the engineering department for their vigilance and again the patience of the neighbors,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.

“It’s good to see something happen with it, it’s amazing it takes so long,” said Matson.

City leaders are planning a bus tour of district three next week that will include a visit to Lake Aumond and Heirs pond, since Heirs pond is the top of the Raes Creek basin the work will start there right after Masters, and then Lake Aumond, the cost is not to exceed four point three million dollars.