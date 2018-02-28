Augusta Commissioner wants resolution on gun laws

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Meanwhile the problem of gun violence is becoming an issue for Augusta city leaders.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy seeking commission support to send a resolutions to Georgia’s Governor, regarding the need for gun control laws to better protect children from gun violence.

Fennoy did not go into specifics of what kind of measures he wanted to see.

” People want to feel safe, when they go to a theater nightclub a school or church and so far the program that we have in place is not keeping them safe, says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Commissioners are requesting the Law Department come up with a draft of the resolution for city leaders to review.

 

