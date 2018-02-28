Columbia County to break ground on new Performing arts center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Columbia County is set to break ground on what will be the home of the new Columbia County Performing Arts center. Residents voted to approve the project during the general election in November 2016.

Contractors made the final bid on the cost of the project at 32 million dollars.

The arts center will be paid for between the 2017-2022 special-purpose local-option sales tax dollars and the 2016 general obligation bond. The 2,000 seat venue will include two floors with a balcony located in the center of the new Evans Towne center plaza.

City officials say the center will be home to a variety of events for the community to enjoy.

“You can expect Broadway shows, symphony’s, concerts, and school graduations. We’re hoping the schools can come here and have a graduating class in Columbia County. Right now they’re having to go out of county to use the Bell auditorium or civic center so we’re hoping we can use it for things like that as well,” said Matt Schlachter, Columbia County Deputy Administrator.

The Arts center will also be home to a new museum that will explore the history of Columbia County. The project is set to be completed in February of 2020.

A groundbreaking will be held at 1 pm behind the new Evans Towne Center Plaza. Local elected officials will be in attendance along with contractors for the project.