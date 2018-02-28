Augusta Commission creates subcommittee for parking

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Parking in downtown Augusta is getting the full attention of the commission.

With the growth downtown, city leaders voted to create a parking subcommittee,

City leaders see the subcommittee looking into issues downtown and recommending solutions to better manage parking turnover.

“This an issue that we’re going to have to have the discussion with all the growth going on now is the time now the time means paid parking, I think paid parking is going to happen I think it has to happen what major city can you go to and not pay for parking,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

One concern is that downtown Augusta is in line for a major streetscape overhaul over the next four years funded by tens of millions of dollars from the transportation sales tax.

This is creating concerns about putting in parking meters before all the street renovation begins.