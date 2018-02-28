GreenJackets reveal new uniforms, fit Auggie ahead of Opening Day

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Have you heard the buzz? The Augusta GreenJackets are sporting new uniforms this season.

“You thought that fashion week was the biggest thing in the fashion world? Nope you were wrong,” announced GreenJackets Community Relations Specialist Shannon Mitchell.

In a celebrity fashion show, hosted at North Augusta Elementary School, the Augusta GreenJackets unveiled the team’s newest uniforms.

First up hitting the runway was our very own WJBF NewsChannel 6 Sport Director.

“Nathan Palm sporting our dashing grey away uniforms,” Mitchell said.

Palm stepped up to the plate and modeled the gray away game uniforms, after being asked by GreenJackets staff members since all the players are off at Spring Training.

“The hottest uniform in minor league baseball,” announced Mitchell.

Of course the teams went with the classic whites for all home games, but shortened the team name on the front of the jersey it make it more trendy.

In a surprise unveiling, the San Francisco Giants affiliate team will be sporting alternate jerseys on Sundays.

Still, the GreenJackets had more surprises up their sleeves to honor our armed forces.

“We will have a special uniform that we are working on for Mondays and our Military Monday theme,” said GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger.

Finally the moment the crowd had been waiting for, the big reveal of the new fit Auggie.

Since November Auggie has been hitting the gym, getting in shape for Opening Day at SRP Park.

Auggie’s new look includes plaid pants, a print that’s never been used in baseball before, and it seems to be a hit with his fans.

“Well we are excited obviously everyone knows the Clemson game is sold out,” Denlinger told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “Clemson versus Georgia is our first event, then we are 2 days after that. Opening night is April 12th. We already have 4 times the amount of season ticket holders than we had a Lake Olmstead . So the excitement is off the charts and we will continue to sell season tickets as we lead up to Opening Day.”

Auggie is kicking off a reading in schools initiative on Thursday. Already nearly 60 schools have signed up for Auggie’s book club.

The team is also hosting an Education Day for kids to come out to the ballpark and watch a day game.

