HIGHLIGHTS: Laney, Aquinas boys advance to final four

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — The Laney boys basketball team will be joining the Lady Wildcats in the final four of the GHSA Class 2A state playoffs this year. The Laney boys basketball team defeated South Atlanta 70-55 Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2015.

The Wildcats will face Vidalia at 4 p.m. this Saturday at Georgia College in Milledgeville.

The Glenn Hills Spartans will join Laney in the final four after taking down Therrell 73-52 on Wednesday. The Spartans will play Thomasville at 8 p.m. at Georgia College. If both Glenn Hills and Laney win Saturday, they’ll face off for the 2A state championship next Wednesday.

And in Private Class A, Aquinas defeated Brookstone 66-41. The Irish will play Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy Friday night at Columbus State University in the state semifinals.

Other Scores:

GHSA Class 4A boys

Burke County 44, Sandy Creek 64

GHSA Class 6A girls

Grovetown 35, Bradwell Institute 37