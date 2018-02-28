SC mom questions whose ashes she has from funeral home

(WSPA) – A grieving mother is wondering whose ashes she has, after she learned First Family Funeral Home didn’t give her the mandatory identifying paperwork.

Rico Matthews was killed in a moped accident in August of 2016. Matthews’ mother Latonia Hollis chose First Family funeral home to hold Matthews’ services.

A purchase order for the funeral shows that Lawrence Meadows signed his name as the Licensed Funeral Director, even though his license had been revoked a year earlier. On Matthews’ death certificate, it reads that Zebulon Young is the licensed funeral director. Hollis claims they never met Young or had him participate in the funeral.

Hollis states about a month after the funeral, Meadows brought her an urn that he stated contained ashes. Hollis says she didn’t receive a certificate of cremation or a metal tag that would have a corresponding number, to identify the ashes.

Hollis’ is just one of several former customers of First Family that has complaints.

Spartanburg County Coroner rusty Clevenger states that LLR has placed a licensed funeral director at First Family to help take care of business. LLR states if you are trying to make payments or have an ongoing issue, contact First Family’s phone number.

If you have not received a tag or certificate, contact LLR’s Funeral Board Complaint division at (803) 896-4470. You can also file a complaint online, by clicking here.