WJBF Scholar Athlete: McCormick’s Mataeo Durant

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) — Mataeo Durant is one of the biggest names to come out of McCormick.

He’s an All-American football player, an All-State basketball player and a state track medalist.

The future Duke Blue Devil has accomplished a lot throughout his high school career and will leave quite the legacy in McCormick. He credits his parents and coaches for helping him get to this point.

“I would say my parents because they both worked to get me where I am,” Durant said. “Also, my coaches because they spent a lot of time with me instead of their families to try to help me excel and get to where I want to be.”

“I’m most proud of his abilities and being able to make it from a small school,” Durant’s mother, Nakisha Durant, said. “People told us we had to move him and his thing was, ‘Mom if I have to move I’m not going to play anymore.’ We stayed here. He stayed the course and worked hard and being able to make it from McCormick, South Carolina is really big for us.”

Durant said he will head to Duke in June and plans to study business.