Women To Watch: 28Bold Update

Evans, Ga. (WJBF) – An update now to a NewsChannel 6 Woman to Watch who we first introduced you to in 2016.

That was the year Christan Barnett started to execute the vision to dig water wells for those who need it most in Africa.

Since then, her organization, 28 Bold has spent countless hours, doing just that.

In 2017 they dug two in South Africa that has become the primary water source for hundreds in villages surrounding it.

“When people can really catch the vision of what 28 Bold is doing it’s really encouraging and inspiring, but also the fact that they’re not just saying, ‘oh ya that’s great you’re doing a great job’. They’re putting their money where their mouth is and supporting the vision, that’s just really encouraging.”

In 2018, they’re slated to dig three more wells in Africa.

To learn more about 28 Bold, or to donate – go to 28Bold.com

