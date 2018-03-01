2nd District Commissioner seeks 2nd term

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s district two commissioner wants a second term.

Commissioner -Dennis Williams- announcing his intention to to seek re-election.

Williams says he wants to help his community, best done by serving on the commission.

“If I just stand on the outside talking about how bad things are you need to do this and that what good is that so I jumped in the pool and see how much water I can get out,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams

Five commission seats and the mayor’s office are the city government positions up for election in May.
Qualifying begins on Monday.

