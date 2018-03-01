Arrest made in Burke County drug bust

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A local woman is behind bars following a recent drug bust in Burke County.

40-year-old Margaret Rodger Coffey was arrested on Thursday and faces a number of charges including:

Possession of Methamphetamine With the Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Amphetamine)

Coffey was taken into custody after Burke County’s Narcotics Division searched her home on Bates Road, finding meth, hydrocodone pills, amphetamine pills and 7 guns.