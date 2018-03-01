Arrest made in Burke County drug bust

WJBF Staff Published:

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A local woman is behind bars following a recent drug bust in Burke County.

40-year-old Margaret Rodger Coffey was arrested on Thursday and faces a number of charges including:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine With the Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (Amphetamine)

Coffey was taken into custody after Burke County’s Narcotics Division searched her home on Bates Road, finding meth, hydrocodone pills, amphetamine pills and 7 guns.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s