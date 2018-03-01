Border Bowl V raises more than $19,600 for Augusta Ronald McDonald House

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Team South Carolina became the first squad to win back-to-back games with a 32-25 victory over Team Georgia in Border Bowl V this January.

However, the best part of the event happened on Thursday. The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Augusta received a check of more than $19,600 for the proceeds raised from Border Bowl V.

“It means so much to the families here at the house, and of course it helps us keep our doors open,” Betts Murdison, president and CEO of RMHC Augusta, said. “What’s really cool is look at all the people who came together to make this happen. We had the high schools, coaches, cheerleaders, players, WJBF, Augusta Chronicle, McDonald’s, Johannsen’s, and the Richmond County Board of Education. All those people cam together to help our families. How cool is that?”

Border Bowl has raised $77,809.85 over the past five years.