Experts weigh in on proposed rock weir to help endangered fish pass at Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam

Related Coverage Seeking common ground at Lock and Dam

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – By summer, the Army Corps of Engineers has to decide the fate of the Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam, but by law they can’t fix the decommissioned structure.

According to several experts WJBF NewsChannel 6 spoke to the solution that’s being considered is ineffective, which some argue is jeopardizing growth on the Riverfront and is misusing taxpayer money.

The Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam has seen better days. It was deauthorized by the federal government after it was deemed unfit for its original purpose – commercial navigation.

The structure is hazardous to the public and a barrier that prevents endangered fish from reaching historic spawning ground.

North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit says the big debate is what do you do with a navigation structure that can’t fixed by the Army Corp of Engineers under federal law?

“So what would be your solution?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Well my solution is repair the Lock and Dam,” Pettit answered.

Well ideas ares trickling downstream to build a rock weir. By going with the rock dam design, the Army Corps of Engineers is checking off two requirements.

First they wouldn’t have to touch the Lock and Dam that by law can’t be repaired and the rock weir creates a passage for the endangered sturgeon fish to spawn.

If built the rock weir in the CSRA would be modeled after one in North Carolina.

However, in a letter written to a local newspaper, Vice President of Zel Engineers Jorge Jimenez says there’s no evidence to support that the rock weir in North Carolina actually works.

A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist agrees.

“It’s been effective for passing chad and herring, but to my knowledge it has not passed any sturgeon.” S.C.D.N.R. Fisheries Biologist Bill Post. “We are optimistic that the design will work, because if you are going to spend the money you obviously want it to work.”

Still, according to the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration, scientists have observed at least one sturgeon successfully leaping over the rock dam at Cape Fear, in North Carolina. Whether it passed up the ramp or through a lock is unknown.

Scientists from North Carolina State University have studied how American shad and striped bass use the rock-arch ramp fishway to apply these lessons learned to the Savannah River where a rock-arch ramp fishway will be constructed at New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam. That project is being constructed to mitigate impacts to shortnose sturgeon from the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project. Studies from 2013 and 2014 demonstrated that American shad numbers were significantly higher at the next upstream dam compared to years before the fishway was constructed. Over 60 percent of tagged shad passed up the ramp. However, striped bass success was lower than expected with less than 30 percent of tagged fish passing up the ramp. Several Atlantic sturgeons have been seen near and in the lower part of the ramp but none have been observed using the ramp to go upriver however, in the fall of 2014, a large sturgeon was observed leaping below Lock and Dam No. 2. This is the first known occurrence of a sturgeon above No. 1 dam in recent times and whether it passed up the ramp or through a lockage is unknown. A group of engineers, scientists, and natural resource managers, including the NOAA Fisheries, are discussing future work which might include moving some of the boulders to provide a more uninterrupted flow through the rocks to increase the use of the ramp by striped bass and Atlantic sturgeon.

Click here to read the full study.

Many people WJBF NewsChannel 6 spoke to argue that throwing millions of taxpayers dollars at something that’s unsuccessful doesn’t make sense.

Mayor Pettit says it’s in North Augusta’s best interest to push for the restoration of the Lock and Dam with a passage for the endangered sturgeon fish.

“More fish have traveled through the lock… the water being raised and lowered.” Pettit said. “They swim in and they get lifted up and they swim out.”

Mayor Pettit says repairing the Lock and Dam is important in order to protect both cities on the river if the area were to flood.

The Army Corps of Engineers has promised that when they do make a decision it will be both cost-effective and environmentally sustainable.

The Savannah Riverkeeper says she believes the locks should be saved.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.