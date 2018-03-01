Family members reunite after 75 years

WINDSOR, S.C. (WJBF)- Two family members, an aunt and a niece, have been reunited after 75 years.

For decades, Mary Elizabeth Oliveri has looking for a connection to her mother.

“I never knew my mother,” she said. “She died at childbirth.”

Mary Elizabeth was raised in New Jersey by her father. They didn’t keep in touch with her mother’s family, the Lewises of West Virginia.

“But I always searched for the Lewises and could never find anything on them,” she said.

For 20 years, she scoured the internet for clues. Last month, she struck gold.

“I found the Lewises in the 1930 census,” Oliveri said. “And I went to the 1940 census. And that’s when I found her, that she was there as the baby, the fifth child.”

Anita Marie Nighswonger is the youngest sister of Mary Elizabeth’s mother. She had been looking for Mary Elizabeth, too. They connected on Facebook.

“It really was, without a doubt, the best day of my life,” Oliveri said.

The first time they spoke on the phone, they both wept. Mary Elizabeth promptly booked a flight to reunite with her newfound aunt.

“I really didn’t think this would ever happen,” Oliveri said. “We searched years,” Nighswonger said. “Many years.”

Anita was just five years old when Mary Elizabeth was taken from the family as a baby

“I remember the night she left,” Nighswonger said. “She never came back.”

As soon as she got connected to the internet, she began searching.

“This big empty hole was finally going to be filled because I had nothing, nothing…nobody ever talked about my mother,” Nighswonger said. “I had pictures, but you know it’s not like sitting here and holding her hand sister’s hand and knowing that my mother would probably look like her. And knowing that she’s my mother’s blood.”

And now both women can rest easy knowing a missing piece has been found.

“I never gave up,” Nighswonger said. “And of course she never did either.”