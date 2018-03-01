Former RCSO deputies say people of supervisor rank are resigning due to “toxic” environment

Richmond County, GA (WJBF)—NewsChannel 6 continues to investigate after getting complaints about a local sheriff’s office. Former deputies describe the Richmond County Sheriff’s office using words like “toxic,” “degrading,” and “corrupt.”

NewsChannel 6’s reporter Ashley Osborne talked to 5 former deputies. All but one of them had 15+ years of experience working at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. All of them did not want to be named and described the agency in similar ways.

After hearing their complaints, we asked the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to send the number of sworn deputies who have resigned from January 1, 2016 through the present date. We also wanted to know the rank at which they resigned. We also requested the current number of open sworn deputy positions needing to be filled. For context, we got the same numbers from Columbia and Burke Counties.

Before scanning the results, keep in mind, these agencies have different pay scales and crime rates. Most importantly for the purpose of the following numbers, these sheriff’s offices are all different sizes.

Total Number of Sworn Deputies:

Richmond County: 570

Columbia County: 300

Burke County: 97

Number of Openings for Sworn Deputies:

Richmond County: 58

Columbia County: 12

Burke County: 0

Number of Sworn Deputy Resignations (Jan. 2016 – February 2018):

Richmond County: 147 (26% given their total number of sworn positions) 16 from Supervisor Rank 9 from Investigator Role

Columbia County: 68 (23% given their total number of sworn positions) 0 from Supervisor Rank 2 from Investigator Role

Burke County: 4 (4% given their total number of sworn positions) 2 from Supervisor Rank 1 from Investigator Role



Salaries for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have been an ongoing struggle. Sheriff Richard Roundtree went to commissioners asking for more money for his deputies during the 2018 county budget meetings. The sheriff argued they get far more calls than any other local agency; yet, his deputies have the lowest starting salaries.

The former deputies we talked to acknowledged that pay level is part of the reason people are resigning. However, they say it is not all of it. They tell NewsChannel 6 another reason men and women are leaving supervisor rules is because of a “toxic” work environment.