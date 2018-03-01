Georgia’s Lt. Governor to visit Evans

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) Georgia Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle will be in Augusta today.

Cagle will hold a town hall meeting this afternoon.

Cagle is expected to discuss a variety of topics including his recent feud with Delta.

The airlline has cut it’s tie with the National Rifle Association following the deadly Florida school shooting.

Cagle has fired back threatening to take away the Georgia based company’s tax cut on jet fuel.

Today’s town hall meeting will be at 5:30 pm at the The Flippin’ Egg in Evans, Georgia.

Cagle is one of give Republicans running for governor.

