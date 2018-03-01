Mother charged, arrested after student unintentionally brings loaded gun inside elementary school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Alejandro Estes said he didn’t believe his step daughter when she told him a child brought a weapon to her school, Southside Elementary.

“I kind of felt in danger for my child, other children. But then again I kind of felt a little anger,” he told NewsChannel 6.

But after signing a few field trip notes from the same school from his son’s collection of papers the next morning, a letter emerged proving what his daughter told him the night before.

“You can’t be angry about the situation because he’s only a child,” he said.

An incident report shows the child’s mother, 22-year-old Quinniquetta Cole, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Richmond County School System Communications Directions Kaden Jacobs said there is a back story.

“The family is moving. Mom put the gun in the backpack with every intention on when they moved, that next day, to take it out in the morning,” Jacobs said.

When she arrived to pick the student up, that’s when the teacher noticed the gun.

Jacobs added, “The student was in the gym. Teacher picked up the backpack and it was kind of heavy and she said hey this is kind of heavy. What do you have in here? Unzipped the backpack and the gun was inside.”

Now, Estes is calling for metal detectors to keep weapons out of schools.

“It is a tremendous expense and delay to instructional time to use metal detectors,” he said. “Metal detectors require officers. Officers require salaries, benefits, training,cars, weapons.”

Since metal detectors can’t happen right now, this parent has one message to his fellow parents to keep schools as safe and gun free as possible.

“Keep your guns up away from children,” Estes said, adding he plans to be more vigilant and more visible in the school and the district to make sure all kids are safe.

Cole was arrested, but bonded out of jail Thursday.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps